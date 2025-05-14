Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 22,679 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.61% of PROG worth $28,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 765.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PROG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,880.44. This trade represents a 27.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $684.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.23 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

PROG Profile



PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

