Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 24,334 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $27,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Stride by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of LRN opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $162.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.
Stride Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
