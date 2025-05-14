Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 45,454 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,454 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $29,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 693.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 661,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 578,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,010,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,501,000 after acquiring an additional 118,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Assets Trust by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.05 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

