Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 5,931 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $27,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs acquired 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

