Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 9,220 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $29,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TM. DZ Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TM opened at $193.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.61. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $221.09.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11,956.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

