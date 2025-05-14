Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371,706 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $27,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,488,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 94,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,644.64. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.74%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

