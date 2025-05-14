Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,834 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $29,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 832.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 3.0%

SIG opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is -168.42%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

