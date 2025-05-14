Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9%

AMPH stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,231 shares of company stock valued at $142,752. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 806.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

