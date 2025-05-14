Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Airbnb (ABNB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB):

5/9/2025 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating.

5/5/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $150.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $101.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $103.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

5/2/2025 – Airbnb had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

5/2/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $145.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Airbnb had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/2/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $178.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

4/28/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $130.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $134.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $123.00 to $112.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABNB stock opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.21. The company has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $26,322,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,866,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,256,292. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,983,669 shares of company stock worth $266,947,699 over the last ninety days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after acquiring an additional 197,558 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

