Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.