Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by GR Financial Group LLC

GR Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of GR Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 132,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 173,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 66,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average is $227.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.80.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

