Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTV. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $85.35.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

