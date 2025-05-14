Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Shares Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 1,186,488 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,174% from the average daily volume of 36,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Aris Mining Trading Down 7.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

