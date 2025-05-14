Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $161.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.41. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,112,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,221,000 after purchasing an additional 402,316 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,103,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,538,000 after purchasing an additional 114,167 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,450,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,380,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,688 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,183,000 after purchasing an additional 753,859 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

