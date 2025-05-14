Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

ASRT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Assertio from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Assertio in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Assertio has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Assertio had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 455,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

