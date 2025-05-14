AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 2.9% After Earnings Miss

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $26.38. 10,707,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 12,799,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

