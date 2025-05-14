ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

ATI Price Performance

ATI opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 506,538 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,760.84. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 104.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 139.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ATI by 115.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

