Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,324,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,035,000 after buying an additional 4,964,350 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $72,245,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Baidu by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,298,000 after buying an additional 615,061 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Baidu by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 599,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,579,000 after buying an additional 471,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1,510.9% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 399,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,722,000 after buying an additional 375,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIDU opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.05.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

