Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 68,953 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Samsara were worth $51,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Samsara from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.23 and a beta of 1.70. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $132,975.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,936 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,289.52. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $729,544.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,571,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,630,526. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,807 shares of company stock worth $48,953,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

