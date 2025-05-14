Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 72,926 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $55,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

