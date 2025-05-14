Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.76% of Universal Display worth $53,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Universal Display by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of OLED stock opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.47. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OLED

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.