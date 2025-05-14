Bank of America Corp DE Has $50.20 Million Stock Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 623,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $50,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,979,000 after buying an additional 866,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,907,000 after buying an additional 297,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,110,000 after acquiring an additional 218,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after acquiring an additional 416,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,374.20. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

