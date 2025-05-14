Bank of America Corp DE Has $53.55 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Williams-Sonoma worth $53,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $129,646.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,715.72. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. The trade was a 32.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,635 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,175 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.4%
NYSE:WSM opened at $174.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average of $174.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
