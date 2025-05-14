Bank of America Corp DE Has $53.62 Million Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4%

APLS stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.