Bank of America Corp DE Has $56.41 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.50% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $56,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 223,516 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 186,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after buying an additional 181,269 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 293,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 94,751 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $51.61.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

