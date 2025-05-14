Bank of America Corp DE Has $59.70 Million Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of FTAI Aviation worth $59,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 73.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 90,905 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $117.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,177.98 and a beta of 1.64. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $181.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.92.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, insider Stacy Kuperus bought 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,982.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,496.70. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. This trade represents a 0.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,715. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. Citizens Jmp raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

