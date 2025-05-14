Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 8.65% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $57,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $44.32.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

