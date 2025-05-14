Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 77,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.44% of Universal Health Services worth $52,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS stock opened at $192.26 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.99 and a one year high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

