Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.22% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $55,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,296.13.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,182.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,221.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.