Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NVR were worth $53,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,277,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,800,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NVR by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in NVR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,411.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7,181.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7,922.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

