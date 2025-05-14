Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,224 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.80% of SPS Commerce worth $55,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPSC opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.22.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $597,717.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,442,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,974,568.56. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,465 shares of company stock worth $1,401,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.11.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

