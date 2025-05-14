Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,554,266 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 195.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CAE were worth $59,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CAE alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $4,746,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $98,436,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,763,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.