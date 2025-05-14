Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,495 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $51,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.40.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $201.61 and a one year high of $321.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

