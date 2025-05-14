Bank of America Corp DE Sells 43,808 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,808 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.84% of Landstar System worth $51,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,985,000 after purchasing an additional 521,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,816,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $54,088,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1,207.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 293,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,509,000 after buying an additional 271,417 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,205,000 after buying an additional 147,756 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $140.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average of $162.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.99 and a 1 year high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Get Our Latest Report on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.