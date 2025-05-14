Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.99% of Intapp worth $50,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 90.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Intapp Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.20 and a beta of 0.84. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $283,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,563,212.50. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $374,779.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,094.68. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,755 shares of company stock worth $17,372,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

