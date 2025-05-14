Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,913 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.84% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $57,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

