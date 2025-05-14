Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSX. Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,550,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,624 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

