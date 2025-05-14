Barclays Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $23.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

GTES stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.56 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Gates Industrial by 2,487.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 146,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 140,440 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

