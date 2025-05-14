Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Stock

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Kenvue stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

