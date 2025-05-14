Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Price

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $254.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $211.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

