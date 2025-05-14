Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.46% from the company’s current price.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 7.3%

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $1.79 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $597.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The business had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6795.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,777,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 243,438 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after acquiring an additional 846,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after acquiring an additional 222,425 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.