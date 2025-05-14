Barclays PLC Purchases 20,490 Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 16.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 0.6%

Standard Lithium stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.61. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Standard Lithium Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.