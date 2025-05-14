Barclays Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $400.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $382.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $390.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,837.66. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

