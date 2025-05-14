Barrington Research Boosts DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $21.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

