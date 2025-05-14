BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.81. 61,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 27,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in BEST by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 125,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 184,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

