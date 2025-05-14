Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Head to Head Comparison

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OppFi and Binah Capital Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $525.96 million 2.04 -$1.00 million ($0.37) -33.59 Binah Capital Group $164.39 million 0.22 $570,000.00 ($0.32) -6.94

Risk & Volatility

Binah Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Binah Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

OppFi has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OppFi and Binah Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 0 3 0 3.00 Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.27%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Binah Capital Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.0% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Binah Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.40% 35.04% 12.09% Binah Capital Group -3.06% -205.99% -7.62%

Summary

OppFi beats Binah Capital Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

