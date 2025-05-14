BIO-key International (BKYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 3,124.77% and a negative net margin of 72.53%.

Shares of BIO-key International stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

