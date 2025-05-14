BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 52,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 109,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BIT Mining in a report on Friday, April 11th.
BIT Mining Trading Up 3.1%
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BIT Mining Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIT Mining stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of BIT Mining as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BIT Mining Company Profile
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
