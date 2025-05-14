BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 192,096 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,096 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $861.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.33.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

