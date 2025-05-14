BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 413,676 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 289.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.35% of Novavax worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,726,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,439,000 after purchasing an additional 296,181 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its position in Novavax by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 155,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 83,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $666.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 610.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

